Fun Land Manager Raises $4,100 for a Good Cause

Clint Novak, a lifelong roller coaster enthusiast and manager of Fun Land in Fredericksburg, Md., hopped on a ride for charity recently – raising $4,100 for Give Kids the World.
According to The Free Lance-Star, Novak’s friend runs Adventure Park USA and the pair worked out a deal for Novak to ride the Wildcat Coaster all day for charity. The plan was to pull in $25 for each ride and do it 100 times, earning $2,500 for the fundraiser.
However, the money kept coming in on his Facebook page, where the rides were being streamed live. “We were amazed to raise $4,100 for Give Kids the World,” he said. “We started at 11 that morning (June 3) and finished up at 8 that night and did take a break or two for the storms.”
Novak is continuing to raise money for the charity, which sends critically ill children and their families on weeklong vacations. On July 8, he’s taking to Facebook Live again to eat a 7-pound funnel cake. Learn more at www.facebook.com/clint.novak.