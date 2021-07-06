Fun Land Manager Raises $4,100 for a Good Cause

Clint Novak, a lifelong roller coaster enthusiast and manager of Fun Land in Fredericksburg, Md., hopped on a ride for charity recently – raising $4,100 for Give Kids the World.

According to The Free Lance-Star, Novak’s friend runs Adventure Park USA and the pair worked out a deal for Novak to ride the Wildcat Coaster all day for charity. The plan was to pull in $25 for each ride and do it 100 times, earning $2,500 for the fundraiser.

However, the money kept coming in on his Facebook page, where the rides were being streamed live. “We were amazed to raise $4,100 for Give Kids the World,” he said. “We started at 11 that morning (June 3) and finished up at 8 that night and did take a break or two for the storms.”