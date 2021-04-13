Fun Land Entertainment Opens Location, Uses Embed

Fun Land of Fairfax is now open in Centreville, Va. The 50,000-sq.-ft. venue is packed with 100 arcade games, Clip ‘n Climb, a ropes course, indoor go-karts, laser tag, Hologate VR and more. It also has 155 of Embed’s smartTOUCH readers, which the company calls “the industry’s most advanced and award-winning readers and self-service kiosks that come with easy upsell features, package deals and reloading of game cards.”

“Because of Embed’s partnership with CenterEdge, Fun Land created a more powerful tool in their Fredericksburg location, and it was a no-brainer to implement the same technology at Fairfax as well,” Embed said.

