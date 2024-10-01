Fun Across America – Beat the Bomb & Monster Mini Golf

Double Dare You



Conquer the Chaos at Beat the Bomb & Monster Mini Golf

by Barry Zelickson

This month, the Fun Across America crew visited two unique experiences in the northeast: Beat the Bomb in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Monster Mini Golf in Edison, N.J. Both offered their own spin on fun! Learn more about these locations and many more at www.youtube.com/@funacrossamerica.

Beat the Bomb – Brooklyn, NY

In New York City’s entertainment scene, Beat the Bomb stands out as a high-energy, immersive experience that combines elements of escape rooms, video games and team-building activities. We were fortunate enough to visit their Brooklyn location which offered a unique blend of physical and mental challenges, culminating in an exhilarating finale that was as fun to watch as it was to participate in (spoiler alert: protective wear might be needed). For those seeking a break from the ordinary, Beat the Bomb delivers an adrenaline-pumping adventure that’s perfect for groups of friends, families, and corporate teams alike.

Our Fun Across America host, Nate, best describes our visit to Beat the Bomb as a “challenge driven experience where you are doing things to gain time on a clock for one final challenge to hopefully have enough time to beat the bomb from exploding (and yes, there’s a real explosion).”

From the moment you enter Beat the Bomb, the atmosphere crackles with anticipation. The experience begins with a briefing, where teams are prepped on their mission: to complete a series of high-tech challenges and defuse the “bomb” before time runs out. Each room presents a different set of tasks, ranging from solving intricate puzzles and navigating laser mazes, to outsmarting touch-activated games that test agility and coordination.

The attraction’s innovative use of technology is particularly impressive. State-of-the-art sensors, interactive screens and dynamic lighting create an immersive environment that’s both visually stunning and intellectually stimulating. The challenges are cleverly designed to require collaboration and communication, making it a perfect activity for fostering teamwork and camaraderie.

Alexander Patterson, Beat the Bomb CEO, brought this concept to life after a career as a lawyer with events company experience. He started to create spaces where there was an escape room-style experience, where players would progress from room to room, playing games on digital technology. “More importantly,” he said, “the core of the game play would encourage people to work together.” Let me tell you, after experiencing Beat the Bomb firsthand, Alex has succeeded with his vision. So, I say, job well done, Sir!

The climax of the Beat the Bomb experience is undoubtedly the grand finale, where teams either succeed in their mission or face a hilarious “explosive” consequence involving paint bombs. This final moment is not only a test of how well teams have worked together but also a delightful spectacle that adds a memorable and playful twist to the adventure.

I’m happy to report that our Fun Across America team was successful in defusing the bomb, but barely in the nick of time! Or course, even though we were winners, we couldn’t leave this cool attraction without seeing what “The Bomb” was all about. So, to get the full experience, we asked to get Paint Bombed! And boy did we ever! It was a hilariously fun experience…and pretty funny to watch! (Be sure to see our YouTube video.)

What’s even cooler is that the Beat the Bomb team came up with an ingenious marketing idea: They’re able to send your own personal video directly to your cell phone, so you can have a keepsake of your explosive moment that you can share with friends and family. Beat the Bomb currently offers two explosive mission endings (Paint Bomb and Foam Bomb) with a third (Slime Bomb) on the way.

Another highlight is the variety of challenges available. Beat the Bomb regularly updates its rooms and missions, ensuring that repeat visitors always encounter fresh and exciting scenarios. The staff’s enthusiasm and support also enhance the experience, as they provide guidance and encouragement, ensuring that every participant feels engaged and entertained.

Beat the Bomb is a standout attraction in New York, offering an electrifying blend of physical and mental challenges that make for an unforgettable group activity. Whether you’re looking to bond with friends, strengthen team dynamics, or simply enjoy a novel and exhilarating experience, Beat the Bomb promises a blast of entertainment and bringing people together. In addition to Brooklyn, Beat the Bomb has locations in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., and is coming soon to Philadelphia, Charlotte, Denver and Houston.

Monster Mini Golf – Edison, NJ

If you’re looking for a unique and thrilling experience in Edison, N.J., Monster Mini Golf is the place to be. This isn’t your average mini-golf course. It’s a glow-in-the-dark, monster-themed adventure that promises fun for all ages. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a date night or just a fun afternoon with friends, Monster Mini Golf offers an experience that’s both exciting and memorable.

From the moment you step inside, you’re transported to a world where eerie creatures and vibrant neon colors bring the course to life. The entire facility is bathed in blacklight, making the walls, obstacles and even the golf balls glow in the dark. Each hole presents its own set of challenges, with animated monsters and quirky designs adding to the fun. The atmosphere is a playful mix of spooky and silly, ensuring that even the youngest visitors are more entertained than scared.

According to Kaitlyn Harty, MMG’s District Manager, the haunting environment is unique to each location. Monster Mini Golf has its own special artists, two very talented twin brothers, who travel to each location to provide their own special design that not only includes Monster Mini Golf’s trademarked characters but also local artistic nods to each city they’re located in. What a great idea! It’s always good to let your guests know you love their community.

Monster Mini Golf in Edison offers more than just mini-golf. They also have an arcade packed with a variety of games that cater to all interests, from classic arcade staples to the latest video games. Nate, of course, couldn’t pass up throwing a few basketballs at their hoops game. They also have King Kong VR that allows the game player to experience Skull Island in a fully immersive VR world.

If you’re celebrating a birthday or special event, Monster Mini Golf offers party packages that include access to all these attractions as well as themed party rooms which are decorated in line with the monster motif, ensuring that your celebration is just as memorable as the mini-golf itself.

One of the best aspects of Monster Mini Golf is its appeal to all age groups. The course is challenging enough to keep adults engaged, yet playful enough for kids to enjoy. The arcade games and laser maze add a layer of friendly competition, making it a great spot for family bonding or a fun outing with friends. The staff are always on hand to ensure everyone has a great time, offering assistance and keeping the atmosphere lively.

Whether you’re a mini-golf enthusiast or just looking for something different to do in Edison, Monster Mini Golf is a must-visit. With its unique blend of fun, challenge and unique monster atmosphere, it offers an experience that’s sure to leave you with lasting memories. Also, if you are traveling, be sure to check out their website as they already have 34 locations and are growing!

• • •

Be sure to check out our adventures at Beat the Bomb and Monster Mini Golf by visiting our new website – funacrossamerica.com – and watching our YouTube videos.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.