Frontier Lanes Does Some Spring Cleaning

With some time on his hands these days after being forced to close about a month ago, Ernie Simmons, co-owner of Frontier Lanes in Stillwater, Okla., has been staying busy with cleaning and doing paperwork.

“I’ve been doing a lot of seminars online,” Simmons told the Stillwater News Press. “The Bowling Proprietors’ Assn. of America has been keeping everyone up to date as far as loan application. It has really been an information overload. I’m getting caught up on the books and working with bankers, doing everything I can to stay busy and not go nuts.”

While there are talks about getting businesses back up and running, Simmons thinks it’ll be awhile before Frontier Lanes is able to continue its bowling league season – if it’s able to this year at all.

Click here to read more about Simmons’ situation in Stillwater, and what the bowling boss plans to do about cleanliness once the lanes are back open.