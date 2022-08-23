Frontgrid Installs Fly Snowdon Attraction in U.K. National Park

Visitors to Snowdonia National Park will now be able to experience the area in a whole new way. Frontgrid has installed what they say is the U.K.’s first location-based VR flying experience – Fly Mt. Snowdon – at Adventure Parc Snowdonia on their ParadropVR platform.

Fly Snowdon consists of three games exploring the mountains of North Wales.

“It’s a completely new way to experience Snowdonia for families, school groups and corporate events,” the company said. “It is a spectacle to watch as well as participate in and as you collect points along the way.”

Learn more at www.adventureparcsnowdonia.com.