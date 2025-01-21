Freeway Bowl Holds Ball Garage Sale

The Freeway Bowl alley in Grand Junction, Colo., hosted their first-ever bowling ball garage sale last weekend, reports KKCO.

Josh Green, the event’s host, said it was an opportunity for veteran bowlers like himself to give back and grow the bowling community with an array of bowling balls for sale at affordable prices.

“There’s a lot of people who want to get into the league bowling and they think it’s really expensive,” he explained. “But it’s not. One of these people came in and got a $200 ball yesterday for $50. To sell 16 balls total – that’s 16 new bowlers that are going to come into the community.”

Learn more about the biz and maybe catch a future sale at www.freewaybowl.com.