Free Play Bar Arcade Getting Another Location

Free Play Bar Arcade, with existing locations in Providence, R.I., and Worcester, Mass., is getting a third location this fall, according to the Taunton Daily Gazette. The arcade is aiming for an October opening in Taunton, Mass., in the former Uno Chicago Grill space in the city’s downtown.

The venues offer a slew of classic video games, pinball machines, air hockey and more. Co-owner Anthony Santurri explained that they cater more to adults with the nostalgic arcades.

In addition to the arcade and bar, visitors can expect live music and karaoke on the weekends on an enclosed outdoor patio. As evidenced by their name, the games are all set to free play. They charge a $7 cover on weekdays and $12 on weekends.

Learn more at www.freeplaybar.com.