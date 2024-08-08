Free Play Bar Arcade Coming to Massachusetts

Free Play Bar Arcade is set to open its third location by Oct. 1 in Taunton, Mass., according to the Fall River Reporter. The city says it’ll take over the former Pizzeria Uno’s location along Route 140.

The 21-and-up arcade has a full bar, pizza, karaoke and live music or DJs on the weekends. Each Saturday and Sunday is typically family day, where all ages are welcome form 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free Play – as you may expect by the name – charges a $7 admission ($12 on the weekends) but the 105 new and retro video games and pinball machines are set to free play. Learn more about the small chain at www.freeplaybar.com.