Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Free Play Bar Arcade Coming to Massachusetts

Free Play Bar Arcade Coming to Massachusetts

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Free Play Bar Arcade is set to open its third location by Oct. 1 in Taunton, Mass., according to the Fall River Reporter. The city says it’ll take over the former Pizzeria Uno’s location along Route 140.

The 21-and-up arcade has a full bar, pizza, karaoke and live music or DJs on the weekends. Each Saturday and Sunday is typically family day, where all ages are welcome form 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free Play – as you may expect by the name – charges a $7 admission ($12 on the weekends) but the 105 new and retro video games and pinball machines are set to free play. Learn more about the small chain at www.freeplaybar.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.