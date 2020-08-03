Free Play Arcade Closing Denton Location

Free Play Denton, a retro arcade bar in Texas, has officially closed its doors after opening in 2018. Free Play’s locations in Arlington and Richardson remain open.

An announcement on the arcade’s Facebook page noted: “Rather than bore you with the details of landlord negotiations and small business struggles during Covid-19, let us instead tell you that we love you and the City of Denton is a wonderful, magical place. It might be a bit, but we’ll be back.”

Learn more about the other locations at www.freeplayarlington.com and www.freeplayrichardson.com.