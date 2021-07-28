Four Quarters Arcade Bar Opening Aug. 26 in U.K.

The “American-style bar” Four Quarters Arcade Bar is opening its third location in the U.K. According to TimeOut, the venue is set to open Aug. 26 boasting 3,000 sq. ft. and “an unrivaled collection of rare vintage arcade games.”
With 30 original arcade machines and eight vintage console booths, it will be much larger than the other two locations.
The bar also has 16 craft beers and a selection of game-themed cocktails like Donkey Kong’s Tropical Punch. Learn more about the biz at www.fourquarters.bar.