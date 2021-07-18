Former Ryan Amusements Reopening with Axe Throwing

The former Ryan Amusements bowling alley will reopen in Falmouth, Mass., as Timber – with axe throwing being one of the primary attractions. According to The Falmouth Enterprise, there will still be bowling as well.

The business is still being renovated but is expected to open by early fall. The business partners behind the idea are Michael Mueller and Jacob Avakian, who tried axe throwing while on a trip out of state.

“There was a time it was novel,” Mueller said. “Now you can watch it on ESPN.” The axe throwing space is replacing the former arcade.