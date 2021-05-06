Former Palace Bowling Reopening in June

The former Palace Bowling Lanes in Houston, Texas, will become Palace Social soon. Set to open in June, the old bowling center is switching over to a “family-friendly entertainment concept” that will modernize the location.

According to the Houston Chronicle, there will be eight lanes of bowling, an arcade, sports lounge and restaurant. “We’re excited to welcome guests of all ages to Palace Social, drawing on the memories of the past with a new vision of what a neighborhood entertainment concept can be,” said Billy Forney, Palace Social CEO. “Our goal is to tap into the nostalgia that folks have for the former Palace Bowling Lanes with food, beverage, gaming and entertainment offerings that resonate with today’s tastes.”

The 27,000-sq.-ft. venue will be food and beverage focused with a 159-seat open restaurant and lounge, but also games focused with 3,900 sq. ft. of arcade space, including virtual reality. There will also be a 600-sq.-ft. esports lounge and sports simulators. Learn more on their Facebook page or visit www.palacesocial.com.