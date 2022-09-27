Former Firestone Employees Join Western Equipment

Five former Firestone Financial employees – Sal Cifala, Howard Eisner, Carol Francis, Eddie Sullivan and Cathy Taskaya – have joined Western Equipment Finance after Firestone’s recent announcement that the company will no longer originate new loans for the amusement industry.

Cifala (pictured) is now a vice president of business development for Western after serving Firestone for nearly 25 years, most recently as its assistant vice president of sales. (Cifala can be reached at 701-665-5713 or [email protected].)

Eisner is the company’s new program manager; Francis joins as a vice president of business development; Sullivan is a senior credit analyst and Taskaya comes aboard as vice president – senior credit officer.

“Western Equipment Finance is thrilled to welcome Sal, Howard, Carol, Eddie and Cathy to our team,” said Laurie Bakke, president of Western Equipment Finance. “They will grow our presence in several segments including gaming, amusement, family entertainment, carnival and fitness. More importantly, they have a shared commitment to our industry, our customers and our core values.”