Football Frenzy from VRstudios Available Now

VRstudios recently announced the availability of Football Frenzy, the second installment in the company’s growing catalog of Real Sport VR Experiences for their FURY attraction. Football Frenzy allows players of all ages to “live out their ultimate gridiron dreams of being a pro quarterback.

It follows the previous release of Hoops Madness. Operators can now license both game titles, which VRstudios said makes the FURY the industry’s first multi-sport VR attraction.

“Half of all Americans are football fans, but most arcades have no football games,” said CEO Kevin Vitale. “VRstudios has developed an innovative experience to capitalize on that unanswered demand. Football Frenzy provides an exciting new opportunity for arcade operators to attract their football-loving guests to come and play, driving incremental revenue.”