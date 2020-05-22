Florida Theme Parks Get Reopening Go-Ahead

NPR reports that Orange County, Fla., officials have approved plans for Universal Studios, the Island of Adventure and Volcano Bay to unlock their gates for guests on June 5. Around a dozen other attractions in the Orlando area have also gotten reopening approval, including an even earlier June 1 date for Winter Haven’s Legoland. (Final approval is up to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to inspect the parks’ plans for keeping guests and employees protected from the virus beforehand.)

Both Legoland and Universal’s various attractions will take all guest temperatures when they arrive (anyone with over a 100.4 temp won’t be allowed in, says NPR). Universal will require masks; such is not mandatory, though recommended, at Legoland. The latter says it will limit capacity to 50% of previous attendance, and customers will not be co-mingled on the rides.