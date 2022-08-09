Flight 509 to Make Landing in Spokane

Flight 509, a 22,000-sq.-ft. indoor amusement park planned for Spokane is due in the Eastern Washington city by spring 2023.

According to the Spokane Journal, the $4.3 million aviation-themed facility will have a 25-ft.-high ropes course, SpinZone bumper cars, 50 arcade games, an Omni Arena from Virtuix, mini bowling, an obstacle course and a two-story laser tag arena.

“We’re trying to put attractions in here where the whole family can participate so that when a family comes in, everybody has something they can do,” said Tim Homer, owner of the party equipment rental store All-Star Jump and the leader on this project.

Learn more at www.flight509.com.