Five Iron Golf Opening Second Washington Venue

Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf entertainment facility, is opening their second location in Kirkland, Wash., on Oct. 3, reports 425 Magazine.

The company has 31 locations across 13 states and five countries. At the Kirkland location’s grand opening, there will be free golf sessions available, complimentary food and soft drinks, raffles to win a Callaway driver and all sorts of other prizes.

Five Iron Golf offers Trackman golf simulators and Detroit Duckpin Bowling lanes.

The company also hosts indoor golf leagues. Learn more at www.fiveirongolf.com.