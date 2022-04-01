Fire Destroys Levittown Lanes

Levittown Lanes, a decades-old family-owned bowling alley in Bucks County, Penn., collapsed after a fire tore through the building last week. Smoke could be seen all the way from Philly, more than 25 miles away, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

The fire started in the early morning and the bowling alley was empty at the time. It initially appeared to have started in a shed and storage area in the rear of the building before spreading, reported Falls Township Deputy Fire Chief Drew Zeek.

Lane conditioner chemicals possibly fed the raging fire. A pickup truck parked near the bowling alley also caught fire. As the fire department was working to put the fire out, the roof collapsed.

The loss was tough for bowling alley co-owner Allen Episcopo as they have been recovering from the pandemic, NBC10 said. “It’s like a kick in the butt – things were just starting to get better, and this happens.”