FEG Welcomes Yoo Jin Yi as Head of Information Tech

Family Entertainment Group recently hired Yoo Jin Yi as its head of information technology. Yoo Jin has worked in the IT industry for more than 20 years, first working in the hospitality and restaurant space in 1999 with Opentable.com.

He was part of the small team of employees at the startup that launched the Chicago market for Opentable. In 2006, Yoo Jin joined Gibsons Restaurant Group; in 2008, he took over their IT department and helped the group grow to 14 locations that gross $350 million annually.

“The operational and technical knowledge he learned in the restaurant space has helped him identify new technologies that benefit both customers and operators,” FEG wrote. “With the fast-changing environment of today’s customer needs, he enjoys researching and learning about new technologies that will provide solutions to offer better customer experiences in the future.”

