FEG Supporting Communities With School Supply Drives

Family Entertainment Group, which owns the Bonkers and In The Game brands, held school supply drives at each of their locations this back-to-school season. Partnering with local organizations, they collected backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons and more.

FEG partnered with the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center; MCH Family Outreach; The Broward Education Foundation; Torigian Family YMCA; Metropolitan Family Services; Rainbow House; United Way of Greater Topeka; and Quincy Early Childhood Learning Center.

“We’re thrilled that so many families were able to donate school supplies and that we were able to help children going back to school,” said Scott Berryman, general manager at the Bonkers location in Quincy, Ill.

