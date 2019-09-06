Creative Hospital ATM Theft

A thief in Oregon gets points for creativity. According to local press reports, a man in Milwaukie, Ore., covered an ATM with a cardboard box and wheeled it casually out of a hospital on a hand truck with a reported $17,000 inside.

The theft, which took place on Aug. 17 at the Providence Milwaukie Hospital, has garnered grudging praise from both media and law enforcement.

Surveillance footage of the theft shows a middle-aged male in a ball cap who made his getaway in a Subaru. Local police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 503-786-7476.