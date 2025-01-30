FEG Opens In The Game Location in Las Vegas

In The Game Fremont Street is the newest entertainment space in downtown Las Vegas. Family Entertainment Group, the company behind the In The Game chain, reported that the games and attractions venue is located inside the Historic El Portal Theater.

“In The Game brings an exciting new dimension to Fremont Street,” said Scott Brown, VP of marketing for Family Entertainment Group. “We’re thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind arcade experience to such a historic and vibrant location.”

In addition to the arcade games, there are unique attractions like the Giant Human Crane Experience and a wide selection of food and beverage. It’s open nightly until 2 a.m., so stop by almost any time!

You can also visit online at www.inthegamelasvegas.com.