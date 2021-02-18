FEG Congratulates Two New Vice Presidents

The FEC designer, developer and operator Family Entertainment Group recently welcomed two new vice presidents – Steve Paris and Robin Kerr – who will be overseeing the company’s East Coast and West Coast territory.

Paris, the East Coast VP, is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in amusements. He started his career with a small route in Pennsylvania and has worked with Dave & Buster’s, Tricorp Amusements, Elaut Group and most recently CTM, where he was the COO.