FEG Celebrates Opening Mackinac Island Arcade

Family Entertainment Group officially launched their new Carousel Arcade on Mackinac Island this past Memorial Day weekend, kicking off the summer season on the famously car-free tourist destination. (Yes, that means the brand-new, high-tech games were all delivered via horse and carriage.)

“We are thrilled to bring our brand of family entertainment to such a historic and beloved destination,” said Ray Smith, vice president of business development at Family Entertainment Group. “The Carousel Arcade offers a blend of classic and cutting-edge games, ensuring that visitors of all ages can enjoy a memorable experience.”

From the newest arcades to classic favorites, Carousel Arcade has it all, and aims to be a “fun spot for both locals and tourists.” Learn more at www.fegllc.com.