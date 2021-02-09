FECs in Modesto Get Back to Outdoor Fun

Two Modesto, Calif., FECs were among businesses back in action in the state recently – Boomers Park reopened Feb. 5 and Funworks resumed operations on Jan. 30.

“We are providing our guests with a much-needed day of fun,” Boomers CEO Tim Murphy said in a news release. “We know that means instilling confidence in them that we are going above and beyond to provide a clean, safe place for fun.” Stanislaus County has moved back into the state’s purple tier, allowing FECs to reopen outdoors.

According to the Modesto Bee, all guests and staff members there will have their temperatures checked when entering the park and workers will wear PPE during their shifts. Funworks, meanwhile, reopened go-karts, their mini-golf course and batting cages.