FEC Success Institute Upcoming; Shaffer Offering Sponsorships

Amusement Products’ FEC Success Institute, ongoing since 1997, will hold their next two-day event from Sept. 24-25.

Shaffer Distributing will be among the companies on hand to educate new and existing FEC operators. The company’s sales representative Mando Ancona will be speaking. Shaffer is also offering sponsorships (email them at [email protected] for more information).

At FEC Success Institute, industry experts share their knowledge and insights on feasibility, zoning, design, food and beverage, facility management, attraction mix and more. Each segment also includes a Q&A session.