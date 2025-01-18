FEC Success Institute March 4-5 in Tennessee

Amusement Products has announced the first of their twice-annual FEC Success Institute educational program, which will be held March 4-5 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“The opportunity to interact with FEC experts to gain firsthand knowledge of their trade experience gives attendees invaluable contacts they will need to make their business successful,” said Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products and Amusement Construction Co. “Whether it is one-on-one discussions with dedicated experts about their project or sharing ideas with the whole group to get a variety of perspectives, the FEC Success Institute gives attendees the connections and the tools needed to make their FEC a success for years to come.”

The program has been ongoing since 1997 and today delves into topics such as current trends in attraction mix, debit systems, arcades, hiring and training team members, and much more. Visit www.fecsuccess.com to book.