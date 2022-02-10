FEC Connect to Meet April 5 in Florida

AAMA’s next FEC Connect event will be held April 5 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, Fla. Cost is $50 per ticket or $1,000 for a sponsorship.
The event features multiple roundtable sessions, a facility tour and Q&A and more. Speakers include Trevor Gianaris (Elaut), Candi Kelley (TrainerTainment), Kevin Lonzo (Lonzo Law), Kevin Loughery (Prospr Communications), Paula Rinker (Elaut), Nader Saweeres (SF Processing) and Russ Van Natta (Creative Works).
Click here to register. Contact AAMA’s Alex Ritschdorff for more information at 847-290-9088.