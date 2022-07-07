Family Entertainment Group Names New Vice Presidents

FEG recently announced the promotions of a handful of its people – Jeff Pierce, Bill Michalski, Silvia Lintner, Victoria Duff and Rich Pankey – who have been elevated to the position of vice president.

Pierce VP of design and construction; Michalski is the VP of amusement and equipment services; Lintner is VP of revenue management systems; Duff is VP of human resources; and Pankey is VP of innovation, research and development.

“These individuals have contributed greatly to our success and growth in recent years,” said Mark Nesfeder, senior vice president of operations at Family Entertainment Group. “This team provides a wealth of experience, and we are excited about their new roles with us.”

For more information on the company, visit www.FEGllc.com.