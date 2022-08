The golf-themed entertainment center and restaurant Fairway Social is headed to Fayetteville, Georgia, set to open there this fall.

According to Atlanta Eater, like the first location in Alpharetta that opened in May 2021, this venue will have six golf game simulators, a putting green, a full-service restaurant and bar, a rooftop patio, darts, cornhole, ping pong and more.

Learn more at www.fairway-social.com.