Fairway Lanes Sets New Opening Date

National Bowling Day is Aug. 14 – the perfect day for a return of bowling at the new Fairway Lanes Bar and Grill in Centralia, Washington. According to the Centralia Chronicle, the new owners of the facility made the announcement on their Facebook page.

“We’re pretty much ready,” said Jeff and Julie Walker. “We’re very excited about this. We want them to come in and see the new experience of the bowling center.”

The couple is awaiting the final OK from the health department. Otherwise, registration is currently open for their fall leagues. They purchased the 18-lane bowling alley in April from the longtime owners who sold due to financial and health concerns.