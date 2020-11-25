Fair-Inspired FEC Concept Opening at Mall of America

The Fair on 4, a food and entertainment concept, is heading to the Mall of America in early December. According to KSTP, the 35,000-sq.-ft. venue will have an arcade, go-karts, axe throwing and more.

“We wanted to create something fresh and new at Mall of America while celebrating our beloved state of Minnesota, and what better way than having an atmosphere filled with everyone’s favorite fair foods and activities year-round,” said Jeff Brown, managing partner of Fair on 4.

In addition to the attractions, the facility will have a stage for live music and private event space for rent, plus fair-inspired foods like cheese curds and corn dogs – not to mention signature cocktails, wine and 40 beers on tap. Learn more at www.mallofamerica.com/directory/26990.