Facebook Unveils AR Mind-Reading Wristband

Facebook Reality Labs recently unveiled a wristband prototype that will allow users to write or scroll on a computer screen, simply by using their brains. The AR technology, known as human-computer interaction (HCI), could eventually replace the traditional mouse and keyboard.

According to Blooloop, the wristband uses electromyography (EMG), which uses sensors to translate motor nerve signals that travel throughout the wrist to the hand into digital commands that control the functions of a computer or other device.

“What we’re trying to do with neural interfaces is to let you control the machine directly, using the output of the peripheral nervous system – specifically the nerves outside the brain that animate your hand and finger muscles,” said Thomas Reardon, the director of neuromotor interfaces at Facebook Reality Labs. Learn more at www.tech.fb.com/ar-vr.