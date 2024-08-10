F1 Arcade Sets Date for D.C. Location

The world’s first official Formula 1 simulator racing experience – F1 Arcade – is set to open a second location this fall. Following the April launch in Boston, another F1 Arcade will race into Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, according to EIN Presswire. A flagship store launched in the U.K., where the company is based, in December 2022.

F1 Arcade “brings the high-speed excitement of Formula 1 racing” to its venues, where guests “have the opportunity to experience the adrenaline rush of racing with cutting-edge full motion simulators that provide a realistic and immersive driving experience.”

The Boston and D.C. locations are only the beginning for F1 Arcade, which has an ambitious plan for 30 more locations around the U.S. within the next five years.

Learn more at www.f1arcade.com/washington-dc.