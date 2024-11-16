Extreme Engineering Has Big Announcement

What’s in store for Extreme Engineering? Find out at IAAPA Expo in their booth #2604 on Nov. 19 at 4:50 p.m. The company says they’re announcing “the next chapter” in their history.

“For 30 years, Extreme Engineering has been a globally recognized primary supplier of original family coasters and attractions, engineering design and adventure rides,” they wrote. “During this announcement, on the first day of IAAPA Expo, we will share what is next for Extreme Engineering and the impact it will have on the company’s history – and legacy.”

The company designs attractions for the likes of Disney, Universal, Six Flags, Dollywood and more. Learn about them at www.extremelegacy.com. (Could that recent name change be a hint?)