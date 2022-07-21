Expressway Food & Fun Opens in West Virginia

An entertainment center for kids and families called Expressway Food and Fun recently opened in Sophia, W.V.

According to the Register-Herald, owner-operator Gary Mills expressed his desire to give back to his community. “We’ve been in business with Mills Floor Covering and Epoxy for 29 years and we just felt it was time to give back to the community by giving the local kids somewhere safe to have fun,” he said.

The venue has an assortment of arcade games, a bounce house, a NASCAR simulator and an ice cream parlor.