Escape Room Company Bringing the Games Home

The England-based company Escape The Game has come up with an escape room experience for the home as England is in the midst of its third national lockdown, according to DevonLive.

The games are delivered right to your inbox and can be played through an online communication platform like Zoom or Skype. There are currently three games to choose from: The B.R.U.C.E. Project (parts one and two) and B.R.U.C.E. Save Christmas, which will run through the end of January.

“In March last year we obviously had to close the escape rooms to the public – people tend to book an escape room experience with us to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, so I felt awful that all of these people had been let down and no longer had a way to celebrate and mark their special occasions,” said owner Leanne Taylor about bringing experiences to the home market.

Learn more about the games at www.escapethegame.co.uk.