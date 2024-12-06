Escape Hunt Opens Six Rooms in U.K.

Escape Hunt Cambridge recently opened with six escape rooms. Their sister company Boom Battle Bar is located at the same location with axe throwing, shuffleboard, augmented darts and more.

CambridgeshireLive reported that Escape Hunt features escape room adventures like Alice in Puzzleland, Aladdin and the Magic Vault, Dracula and more.

“Packed with excitement, you and your teammates will leap into new worlds to complete groundbreaking missions,” the company says. “Work together as a team to find clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges in an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock.”

Learn more at www.escapehunt.com.