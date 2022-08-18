Entertainment Center Opens in Former Pinheadz

The Alley opened Aug. 4 in Ottawa, Canada, in the space of a former Pinheadz bowling alley, which closed in 2019. Tom and Bonnie Peterson were the original purchasers of the business in April 2021 and have since started operating with family members Lauryn and Mike Peterson and Matt and Allison Peterson.

According to Shaw Local, the alley has a retro feel but also touchscreen scorekeeping, HD monitors and other modern amenities.

Bowling leagues have begun, and dart leagues are planned. There are also concessions, such as nachos, hot dogs and pizza, along with a bar.