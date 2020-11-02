England’s Pubs, Eateries Shuttered

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a lockdown of all pubs and restaurants in England beginning yesterday, Nov. 3, and scheduled to end Dec. 2. The PM’s actions stemmed from fears that a deadly winter could overwhelm hospitals with Covid-19 victims.

According to CNN, the measure would bring England into line with France, Germany, Belgium and Ireland, all of which have shuttered large parts of their countries in recent days amid a rapid-fire resurgence in infections. Of note: More than 1.2 million people have died, worldwide, thus far from this virus.