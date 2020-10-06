Endgame Reopens in Mesa After Long Four Years Away

Mesa, Arizona’s Endgame has finally reopened in a new location more than four years after closing their original location in 2016.

Owner Ryan Scott told the Phoenix New Times that it’s been a long road to get the games bar up and running again – full of numerous delays, false starts and frustrating experiences.

“Endgame’s reopening has almost become a meme at this point,” he said. “We’ve been telling people, ‘We’re going to be coming back soon, guys,’ for over four years now. And now that we’re legit open again, people have been coming in to check things out.”

The new location very well may have been worth the wait for fans of the venue, because it’s now housed in a two-story, 15,000-sq.-ft. property that features a huge main room, dance floor and space for dozens of home consoles and PCs for gaming.

Learn more about the free-to-play console gaming bar and restaurant at www.endgamebar.com.