EndGame Mini Golf Opens in Cedar Mall

EndGame Mini Golf recently opened its doors at the Cedar Mall in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Owned by Jennifer and Justin Fonfara, it’s a blacklight 18-hole indoor course in a space that was previously occupied by Hallmark.

According to The Chronotype, the owners also operate nearby Tactical Escape 101, an escape room business. “We know that the community needs entertainment,” Jennifer Fonfara said. “We don’t have to drive to another city to have fun – we just have to provide it.”

Artist Anita Sykes led the course design process. The course’s theme is games – video games, board games, TV games shows and the like. The business is a family affair with the Fonfaras daughter-in-law as the general manager. More info is available at www.endgameminigolf.com.