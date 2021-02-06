Trending
Emporium Arcade Bar Opens at Area15 in Vegas

Area15, the new arts and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip, recently welcomed Emporium Arcade Bar. According to KTNV, the business was founded in Chicago in 2012 and has earned a reputation as a laid-back gathering place and destination for indie arcade games like Killer Queen, as well as arcade classics, pool tables, pinball, foosball and more.

The new venue is a two-level, 10,000-sq.-ft. arcade and bar with a typical capacity of 600. Due to Covid restrictions, it’s set to 25% of that.

Emporium co-founder Daniel Marks chose a local art consultancy, Unravel Artistic Consulting, to curate an art program for the space, which mainly features local artists. Head-turning murals line the walls of the arcade. To learn more, visit them at www.emporiumlv.com.

