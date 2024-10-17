Embed’s Connect Summit Meets During IAAPA Expo

Embed will host their Connect Summit 2024 on Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games at 9299 Universal Blvd. in Orlando.

“We’re excited to create an opportunity for operators to cross-pollinate ideas and learn best practices from the best of the best so they can take their business to the next level by maximizing their Embed system,” explained Embed CEO Renee Welsh.

Added CMO and Growth Officer Sara Paz: “There’s no greater testament to a company’s customer centricity than a company who hires an entire team, the Embed Success Squad – made up of consultants, industry experts, payment gateway gurus, training professionals, and SaaS experts with the single aim of supporting its customers to transform their business by maximizing their tech platform – built on the best of FEC tech from AWS, Apple, and Google.”

To learn more about the event, contact [email protected].