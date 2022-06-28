Embed Featuring Events Toolkit at Bowl Expo

Embed will be among the suppliers at Bowl Expo, which is currently going on in Las Vegas through tomorrow, June 30.

The company has unveiled Events, an end-to-end events marketing platform. It’s one of the software solutions under the company’s Toolkit suite that connects all business touchpoints in one integrated solution.

“70% of adults rely on mobile and desktop calendars to manage their daily schedule,” explained Embed CEO Renee Welsh. “Imagine your events and promotions mapped on your customer’s day-to-day, keeping your business top-of-head. We’re excited to have our customers experience the Events difference and see a dramatic increase in their events awareness, a doubled ticket purchase or booking rate, and more engagement in their marketing efforts with this new channel.” Learn more at www.embedcard.com.