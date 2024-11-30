Embed Celebrates Successful IAAPA Show

The team at Embed said they had quite a busy IAAPA Expo, kicking off the week with their first Connect Summit, hosted at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Orlando.

“We’re so humbled with the amazing turnout at our first-ever Embed Connect Summit, exclusive to members of the Embed family of FECs,” said CEO Renee Welsh. “The participants had different reasons for attending, and everyone enjoyed the fantastic keynote speakers, freebies from our Bonus Bar, breakout sessions covering tips and tricks to maximize their Embed system, all-day complimentary food and beverages, and the magic of networking with the industry’s best of the best.”

The company also touted a successful trade show. From their booth, they offered complimentary payment processing consultations in an effort to help operators cut costs on fees.

Get in touch with them at www.embedcard.com.