Embed Announces Sales Team Appointments

Embed has a whole bunch of new faces joining the team this week in addition to in-house promotions. The company’s new and promoted sales team members in the Americas and Europe include Erika Nonis, Gabriel Wolman, Josh Adkins and Julie Lynch.

Embed has also bolstered their Success Squad team with promotions of Joshua Chappell, Tobie Line and Will Moser.

Read below to learn more about each of them right from the mouth of Embed:

Erika Nonis: Sales Account Manager, EMEA

After joining Embed in 2022 as a Sales and Account Manager and successfully managing accounts in Canada and the northeastern U.S., Erika Nonis is the new EMEA Sales Account Manager. Armed with over five years of experience in operations and event management at Cineplex and The Rec Room, and coming from a long line of family entertainment legacy, Nonis will be based in Dubai to further Embed’s efforts at driving growth in the EMEA region.

Gabriel Wolman: Sales Account Manager, NASA

Working with Embed for almost five years, industry veteran Gabriel Wolman takes on the eastern seaboard, as well as Alaska, California, Hawaii and Nevada. Previously, Wolman’s focus has been managing accounts and building relationships with customers and industry partners in the southeastern U.S.

Josh Adkins: Sales Account Manager, NASA

With six years of experience from his previous role as an Account Manager at Redemption Plus, Josh Adkins will utilize his extensive industry expertise to manage accounts across the Midwest, Great Lakes Region and Canada.

Julie Lynch: Strategic Account Manager

After joining in 2022 and focusing on new business with customers in the western U.S., Julie Lynch brings over 20 years of experience in sales and account management of large enterprise customers, working with tech and software companies like Lexmark and Sprint. Lynch has been promoted to Strategic Account Manager to manage relationships with the largest Embed customers in North America.

Comprised of Austen Ward (SaaS Squad Whisperer), Jed Hazlett (Success Ambassador), and Jeremy Dickamore (VP Global Payment Solutions), the Success Squad beefed up its line-up with the following members:

Joshua Chappell is promoted to Field Force Training Manager, with former Microsoft professional Tobie Line taking his former role as Field Force Trainer for Embed GoTrain, which is the free staff training Embed offers to drive guest usage and adoption of the Mobile Wallet.

Armed with extensive experience from Global Payments, Will Moser is the new Senior Payment Specialist, joining Dickamore as Payment Gateway Guru to provide complimentary cost-savings analysis on customers’ card payment processing.