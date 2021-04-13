Elon Musk’s Underground Transit Available for Expo

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently provided a first look inside Elon Musk’s new underground transportation system located underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center, which will be available for Amusement Expo at the end of June.

According to LVCVA, the $52.5 million system “will serve as a fun and quick way to move convention attendees throughout the more than 200-acre campus, all 40 feet beneath the ground in all-electric Tesla vehicles.”

Named the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, it’ll be first available this June for the World of Concrete convention. Plans have been announced that will see the idea extended into the “Vegas Loop,” with the idea to ease traffic congestion and offer a new transit option for visitors from as far north as Downtown Las Vegas and south to the Strip.