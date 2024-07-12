Elev8 Fun Partners with Apple Cinemas

In an effort to diversify its offering, attraction mix and portfolio, the FEC chain Elev8 Fun has partnered with Apple Cinemas, a movie theater operator with locations across six states in the Northeast.

The first dual Elev8 Fun/Apple Cinemas location will come to fruition sometime in late 2024 at one of Elev8’s Florida properties, the company reported.

“The partnership has come after months of discussions between the two parties on how to forge a new collaboration,” Elev8 Fun said. “The resurgence of the cinema industry coupled with Elev8’s foot traffic draw and a need for an even more diverse attraction mix, heralded much synergy between the two.”