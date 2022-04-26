Elev8 Fun Adding Location in Tampa

Construction recently began on the new Elev8 Fun entertainment center in Tampa, Florida. The brand opened its first location in the Orlando area earlier this year and the Tampa location is expected by early 2023.

According to WFTS, the facility will be building out an old Sears department store; attractions will include go-karts, classic and new arcade games, VR, mini-golf, 12 bowling lanes, axe throwing, laser tag and more.

Read more about the company in an upcoming profile in RePlay. Learn more in the meantime at www.elev8fun.com.